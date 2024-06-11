Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Finsley Gate Wharf has welcomed back the world famous Exbury Egg.

The Egg, a laboratory for studying the environment by artist Stephen Turner, was first brought to Finsley Gate in Manchester Road by arts organisation Super Slow Way in the spring of 2016 when the site was derelict and disused. At the time, Stephen invited local residents to come by and observe the nature and wildlife of an overgrown landscape during the summer and autumn that followed.

The Egg will now be permanently located at the Wharf with Stephen saying he felt like it was “coming home”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Turner’s Exbury Egg was first put on display in Burnley seven years ago

“I'm delighted to bring the Egg back to Finsley Gate Wharf where it was adopted so enthusiastically by local residents,” he said. “It feels like it's coming back home, with so many people here excited to take care of it and see it as a space for creativity to flourish or simply observe nature. We all need time for contemplation, consideration and the joy of really connecting with each other, the world around us and our own inner selves.”

Opened in 1784, Mile Wharf, as it was then known, on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal played a key role in the industrial boom that took place in East Lancashire, making Burnley one of the world’s largest producers of cotton cloth by the mid 1860s.

Saved from dereliction, the three buildings on the Canal & River Trust site comprising The Forge, The Turnbridge Guesthouse and The Warehouse have now become a canal-side café, bar and wedding venue.

Owner Lee Shepherd said: “We are delighted to see the Egg return to Finsley Gate, it greets visitors as they come through the gate and sets the tone for what they can expect on the site with its beautiful craftsmanship and relationship to the community and the environment. It will be the focus for a range of seasonal events across the year, open to the public and providing an added cultural dimension to our hospitality offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finsley Gate Wharf will now become the Exbury Egg's permanent home.

The Exbury Egg was created by Stephen in collaboration with architects PAD Studio and boat builder Paul Baker after being commissioned by Space Placemaking and Urban Design (SPUD). It was first located on Nick and Caroline de Rothschild’s estate in Exbury beside the Beaulieu River in 2013, where tethered like a boat it rose and fell with the tide. It was originally created as a place for Stephen to live and work for 12 months with its own kitchen, shower, sleeping and studio areas as well as space for storage and display.

With the support of Super Slow Way, Stephen is now extensively repairing and re-designing the Egg as a hub for fresh creative conversations and action in Burnley. It will be cared for by residents of Burnley Wood and there is an open invitation to suggest ideas for creative activities that could take place in and around it. Stephen himself will be present to mark key moments in the turning year at each equinox and solstice.