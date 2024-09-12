Ribble Valley Photographic Society hosting roaming exhibition and competition to attract new members
The group will be exhibiting at Longridge Library in September, Clitheroe in October and Mellor in November to showcase the local talent of the club.
Member Sean Davis said: “We are hosting a photographic competition at each venue to try and attract new members and especially younger members as clubs tend to be supported by an older audience. You can enter with a photograph taken on a mobile phone, DSLR, or mirrorless camera.
“We are trying to reach a wider audience. RVPS is a fairly new photographic club, set up in late 2022, we have an active base of 53 photographers of mixed skill levels, and meet every Thursday evening.
“It’s not a competition-based club so you can feel at ease when it comes to displaying your photographs as you get to talk about your images and ask to feedback from other members.”
Sean is giving a talk today at Longridge Library at 2-30pm on birds from Southern Africa, and again at Longridge Library on September 20th at 11am on wildlife from Southern Africa.
Each talk is around 90 minutes. Then in October the exhibition moves to Clitheroe Library where Sean will host two talks.
He added: “You don’t have to have a fancy camera as we have several members who only have their mobile phone to take photos. There are three images at the exhibition that were taken with a mobile phone are you would not be able to pick them out.”
