The latest exhibition at the Platform Gallery in Clitheroe is expected to turn heads – in more ways than one.

Clay North Now is a collaborative showcase of ceramics curated in partnership with the Northern Potters Association and Claylab, featuring the work of 13 artists all using clay.

Gallery supervisor Jack Shakleton said: “It’s a beautiful, calming and uplifting showcase of work by a group of artists from across the north.

“The launch event was well-attended and there was a lot of interest in the work on display.”

To complement the exhibition, the gallery is holding free, hands-on ceramics workshops on Friday August 15th hosted by Kim Graham, whose work forms part of the exhibition, between noon and 3pm.

They are open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Platform Gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am-4.30pm; Saturday 10am-4pm; and Sunday 11am-4pm (except 10th August when the gallery is closed).

The free Clay North Now exhibition runs until September 27th.