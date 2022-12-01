Here are 39 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days

Our guide to things to do in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley over the next seven days includes festive parties, sing-alongs and markets.

Here are 39 ways to celebrate the happiest season of all:

Friday

Party with Bez at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne. (Photo by Nathan Cox/Getty Images for Emporio Armani)

8am Sarah Jane and the Early Birds at The Dressers Colne, 2 Hall St.

10am – 3pm Warm room at Foulridge Village Hall, 6 Parkinson St, Colne.

Noon – 1pm Church Casserole/Cake Club at Saint Luke the Evangelist Brierfield, 27 Burnley Rd.

7pm Blitzen’s Bonkers Bingo Party Night at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Rd, Burnley.

7-30pm Christmas Party at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

7-30pm 90/00s vs Clubland at Rosegrove Railway Club, Back Rosegrove Lane.

8pm Party with Bez at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

8pm Akimbo Events at The Hideaway Bar & Kitchen, 14 St James's St, Burnley.

Saturday

10am Festival de Noël at Waddow Hall, Waddington Rd, Clitheroe.

10am – 2pm Winter Wonderland at Moorland School, Ribblesdale Ave, Clitheroe.

10am – 4pm Burnley Artisan Market at Charter Walk Shopping Centre, 93 St James's St.

10-30am – 1pm Burnley College Treasure Island, Princess Way.

11am – noon Concert at St Peter's Church, Burnley.

5pm – 9-30pm Unstoppable British Wrestling - Padiham Town Hall, 83 Burnley Rd.

6pm Live music from Steve God and the Agnostic Brothers at The Dressers Colne, 2 Hall St.

7pm Jingle the Night Away Party Night at The Oaks Hotel, Colne Rd, Burnley.

7pm Christmas Party Nights in the Bistro, Bar & Grill at Spinning Block Hotel at Holmes Mill, Greenacre St, Clitheroe.

7-30pm Christmas Party at Burnley Mechanics, Manchester Road.

7-30pm – 11pm Bingo That’s Bonkers - Penny Black Bar, Burnley Branch Office, 27 Hargreaves St.

7-45pm Dance nights with Sanderson Dance & Fitness, The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

8pm The B.B. Wolf Duo at The Loom, Burnley.

9pm Saxum at Shooters Arms, Southfield Ln, Burnley.

9pm Banta Rays: Indie Classics at Lane Ends Hotel, Burnley.

9-30pm We Killed Kenny – four-piece rock cover band at The Bridge Inn, 68 Burnley Rd, Padiham.

10pm Crash live at the George & Dragon, 217 Gisburn Rd, Barrowford.

Sunday

8am – noon Weybridge 10K & Fun Run, Walton Ln, Nelson.

9am – 4-30pm 17 Mile Walk - A Bit of Black and White from Gardeners Row, Sabden.

10am Mini Flavours Weekender – festive empanadas at Unit 15, Flavours Cookery School, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

Noon – 8pm Christmas Markets and Lights Switch On at Spinning Block Hotel at Holmes Mill, Holmes Mill, Greenacre St, Clitheroe.

2pm – 4pm Father Christmas Needs a Wee at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

2-30pm Midlife live at Greenhill Bowling Club, 163 Manchester Rd, Burnley.

3pm – 7pm Party With Elf at Penny Black Bar, Burnley Branch Office.

8pm – 9-45pm OdAll live at Bootleggers in Burnley Centre.

Tuesday

5-30pm – 7-30pm Hope Women Christmas Pump Track Evening at Pendle Panthers BMX Pump Track, Wilton St, Barrowford.

6pm – 7-30pm Christmas carol service at Pendle Heritage Centre, Colne Rd, Barrowford.

Wednesday

6-30pm Collabro Dinner Show at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Holme Rd, Burnley.

7-30pm Gary Delaney: Gary in Punderland at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.

Thursday

1pm – 4pm The Glen South Afternoon Variety Show at The Muni Theatre, Albert Rd, Colne.