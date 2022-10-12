Here are 12 spook-tacular things for families to do this Hallowe'en in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe.

2. Halloween Dance Camp

Prepare for some freaky fun at Basically Cheer and Fitness' Halloween Dance Camp. The group will be running two days of spooktacular fun on Wednesday and Thursday, October 26th and 27th from 9am - 3pm. There will be ghoulish games, devilish dancing, a trick or treat trail and creepy crafts. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Photo: Amy Sussman