Here are 12 spook-tacular things for families to do this Hallowe'en in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe.

Don your best fancy dress and cast your favourite spells at one of these thrilling events this month for children of all ages, including spooky discos, pumpkin trails and creepy crafts.
1. Skeleton biscuits at Flavours Cookery School
If Hallowe'en has a sweet side then this is it: creating your own skeleton biscuits at Flavours Cookery School.
Whip up a spook baking storm on Thursday, October 27th, from 10am at the cooking school in Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley, Clitheroe.
2. Halloween Dance Camp
Prepare for some freaky fun at Basically Cheer and Fitness' Halloween Dance Camp.
The group will be running two days of spooktacular fun on Wednesday and Thursday, October 26th and 27th from 9am - 3pm.
3. Hallowe'en Party at Burnley Wood Community Centre
Head to Burnley Wood Community Centre for some magical fun at a Halloween Party on Friday, October 28th at 6pm. There will be a face painter, creepy crawler visit, a tuck shop, a spooky mascot and prizes to be won.
4. Spook-Air at Air Unlimited, Burnley
Join Air Unlimited in Burnley on Friday, October 28th October for a Spook-Air spooktactular hosted by North West Events and Entertainment. It runs between 5pm – 7pm.
This session includes: park pass, entertainment, UV glow disco with smoke machines, special character appearances, popular party dances and games, and Halloween competitions, including the best fancy dress competition
