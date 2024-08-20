Burnley Canal Festival this bank holiday weekend
The festival, from Mid Pennine Arts and The Super Slow Way, has lots of family-friendly creative activities, live music, a floating museum and Makers’ Market.
There are opportunities to get on the water with a free narrow boat ride and canoe taster sessions plus a chance to go onboard Kennet, a Leeds and Liverpool Canal short boat which has been turned into a floating, interactive museum, introducing visitors to the heritage of the canal and those that lived and worked on it.
You can visit the amazing Exbury Egg by Stephen Turner and take part in a workshop.
Meanwhile, Towpath Explorers of all ages can sign up and test their mettle while exploring some of Burnley’s unique canalside.
There will also be a food court with loaded fries, authentic Indian street food, barbeque, hot drinks, and ice-creams.
The Festival takes place at Finsley Gate Wharf from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.
