Burnley artist and fashion designer Aitor Throup to host From The Moor for British Textile Biennial headline event at Empire Theatre

The first ever exhibition to be held at Burnley’s former Empire Theatre is coming soon.

From The Moor will showcase the work of multi-disciplinary Burnley artist and fashion designer Aitor Throup including his groundbreaking designs, sculptures and drawings from the past 22 years.

The exhibition Empire from October 30th to November 2nd forms the finale of the British Textile Biennial.

The exhibition will display over 100 individual garments and accessories spanning Throup’s impressive career. To help showcase this expansive archive, the muti-hyphenate designer has painstakingly restored some of his original human figure sculptures used to display the designs.

The exhibition will also be accompanied by various visual displays made especially for the retrospective, providing a new perspective into Throup’s creative process over the years.

To celebrate the retrospective, Throup and British Textile Biennial are printing a 200-page exhibition catalogue available in extremely limited quantities to those who book the VIP tour. Guests have the opportunity to book one of 25 tickets for the VIP tour on Friday October 31st, where Throup will give an exclusive artist’s talk and tour around the exhibition for a limited audience.

The VIP ticket also includes a signed limited-edition Aitor Throup print and a signed copy of the exhibition catalogue.

Following the recent news of Throup’s return to the fashion world, British Textile Biennial has revealed that the immersive exhibition will take place at the Burnley Empire – an iconic Grade II-listed Victorian theatre in the heart of town.

The historic venue has been out of use since 1995 and is considered “At Risk” by the Theatres Trust. Through their partnership, Aitor Throup and British Textile Biennial will breathe new life into the iconic building and shine a spotlight on the renovation works to restore and reuse the large venue for modern use.

A secondary smaller exhibition of Throup’s sculptures and drawings will take place at Gallery 123 - a building which once housed the menswear store where the young Throup worked and was inspired by the works of Massimo Osti, namely the brands C.P. Company and Stone Island – two brands with whom Throup would later collaborate.

“I have always been vocal of my passion for Burnley. The town adopted me as a 12-year-old immigrant, and exposed me to a culture of aspiration, innovation and authenticity that has never left me.

“It was on the terraces of Burnley Football Club where my fascination with experimental clothing design was born. I am so grateful to the town and the football club for planting that seed of curiosity; and it’s an honour to return to Burnley to share the results of my many explorations so far.”

Tickets are available through www.aitor-btb.co.uk and all proceeds from ticket sales go towards the maintenance of the Burnley Empire. Tickets are strictly limited to two per booking.

British Textile Biennial explores invention and innovation in textile production; through indigenous knowledge to space-age technology, from the earliest form of shelter, the tent, to space suits, and from plant-based dyes to the first polymers. This is the story of how the North made the fabric of empire; then ripped it up and stitched it into something new.

Rooted in Northern ingenuity and East Lancashire’s material expertise, it charts the area’s key role in this clothing revolution right up to present day.