Here’s everything you need to know about the event, just an hour by car away from Lancashire …

What is River Of Light?

River Of Light is an outdoor illuminated gallery on Liverpool Waterfront featuring 10 artworks across a 2km loop, with light and sound from local, national and international artists.

Wave at River Of Light during a previous event

When does the event start and finish?

River Of Light opens on Friday, October 21, and finishes on Sunday, November 6.

What time are the artworks switched on and off?

They are lit daily from 5pm until 9pm.

An artwork illuminates the night at a previous River Of Light event

Is it free to attend?

Yes, it is completely free to attend.

What can I expect to see at River Of Light?

The event is made up of 10 dazzling artworks from a host of local, national and international artists, including exclusive commissions from French-born, London based designer, Camille Walala, as well as London-based designer Yinka Ilori. Both have received critical acclaim for their previous artworks, having partnered with global brands and been displayed in some of the world’s most famous galleries and museums.

Liverpool lit up during a previous River Of Light event

Among the artworks on show this year are: Dancing Ribbons, Rainbow Accordion, Light Looper and Electric Dandelions.

Where can I find out more about the artworks?

You can find out more detail about the individual artworks here.

Is River Of Light family friendly?

Yes, River Of Light can be appreciated by all ages.

Are dogs allowed on the trail?

Yes.

How do I get there?