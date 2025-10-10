A fresh chapter begins at Burnley Wood: Monday Slimming World evenings that will change lives

There’s a new buzz in Burnley Wood — and it’s not just the kettle boiling for a post-weigh cuppa. Every Monday evening, the doors of Burnley Wood Community Centre on Springfield Road (BB11 3LR) will swing open to welcome members old and new to a space filled with warmth, motivation, and transformation.

At 5pm and again at 6:30pm, Emma’s Slimming World groups will gather, not just to talk food optimising and weight loss, but to celebrate victories, share stories, and lift each other higher. Whether it’s your first step on the journey or your hundredth, this is where encouragement meets action.

Why Burnley Wood? This new venue is more than just bricks and mortar, it’s a hub of community spirit. With easy access, welcoming facilities, and a vibe that says “you belong,” Burnley Wood Community Centre is the perfect setting for Mum of two Emma’s empowering sessions. It’s where laughter echoes, support flows freely, and every member is seen, heard, and cheered on.

Emma’s Promise. As a passionate slimming world consultant, Emma brings her signature blend of empathy, energy, and expertise to every session. Her award winning Monday group is known for it's uplifting atmosphere, practical tips, and heartfelt celebrations. From first half stones to final targets. No judgment, just joy.

Two Sessions, One Mission Whether you join at 5pm or 6:30pm, you’ll find a community ready to walk beside you. Each session is tailored to fit busy lives, offering flexibility without compromise. Come as you are and leave feeling inspired.

What to Expect. Friendly faces and a warm welcome. Real-life success stories and practical advice. Weekly weigh-ins with no shame, only support. Food inspiration that fits your lifestyle. A chance to reconnect with your goals and yourself.

Location: Burnley Wood Community Centre, Springfield Road, BB11 3LR. Times: Mondays at 5pm & 6:30pm. Contact Emma: 07746264713.