73rd season opener at provides a different style for Clitheroe residents

A very different style of chamber music

Clitheroe Concert Society opened their 73rd Season with an amazing group of four very talented musicians called Klezmer-ish, taking to the stage at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub.

The four musicians, all classically trained, met whilst playing with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and discovered a love of performing klezmer and jazz, which they have fashioned in their own distinctive style.

An appreciative audience of over 80, were introduced to Klezmer music, many of whom had little knowledge of this particular genre. It was certainly a very different style of chamber music and not one, as far as I know, presented by the Concert Society before, and certainly not during my time as a member. It was therefore an interesting evening as the musicians traced the origin of Klezmer from early east European travellers to its manifestations in Gypsy jazz, tango, ballads and film scores.

It was a "first" on another level, as the concert was held in the Sanctuary of Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub.

During the evening Members of the society thanked retiring and long standing Trustee member Mrs Evelyn Gorst for her dedication and commitment during her time in office.

They also welcomed two new Committee members, Mrs Anne Barnes and Mr Graham Moon, both accomplished musicians.

Our next concert takes place on Wednesday November 6th at Trinity Methodist Church at 7:30pm and features the Victoria String Quartet. Tickets are available from our website www.cltheroeconcerts.org or on the door on the evening of the performance. If people who attended our first concert decide to become Members, the annual cost will be adjusted accordingly.