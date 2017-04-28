Wonder soars at ballet show

Tumble into the wacky world of Wonderland when a ballet show based on Lewis Carroll’s celebrated children's books come to town.

Join Alice on her magical adventure as she meets a host of colourful characters, including The Mad Hatter, The Queens of Hearts, a studious caterpillar and those mischievous twins, Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

Ballet Theatre UK is presenting a dance interpretation of Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, a joyful show led by Artistic Director Christopher Moore and brimming with wit and eclectic music.

The Alice in Wonderland ballet will take place at The Burnley Mechanics on Sunday, May 28th at 3pm.

Tickets are £16.50 or £14.50 for concessions.

To book tickets call 01282 664400 or visit www.burnleymechanics.co.uk