Weekend of dream machines for car collectors

Vehicle-enthusiasts can cruise down memory lane at a vintage fund-raiser.

The 35th Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend will exhibit 800 veteran and classic cars and motorcycles, plus military and commercial vehicles. A completely different show of cars will be presented each day.

This fun-filled family event will also host live music, rides for children, and craft and product stalls, together with a wide range of quality catering and refreshment outlets.

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge will get the show on the road this Saturday and Sunday at Calder Holmes Park.