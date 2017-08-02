Weekend of dream machines for car collectors

Vehicle-enthusiasts can cruise down memory lane at a vintage fund-raiser.
The 35th Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend will exhibit 800 veteran and classic cars and motorcycles, plus military and commercial vehicles. A completely different show of cars will be presented each day.
This fun-filled family event will also host live music, rides for children, and craft and product stalls, together with a wide range of quality catering and refreshment outlets.
The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge will get the show on the road this Saturday and Sunday at Calder Holmes Park.
