Hollywood star Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at 99

Hollywood actress and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor has died aged 99, the star's husband said.

Prince Frederic von Anhalt said she died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack in their home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles.

Gabor, the great aunt of Paris Hilton, was credited with creating a new kind of fame based on flaunting wealth and possessing a jaded wisdom on glamour.

The Hungarian-born star was better known for her string of marriages, totalling nine if a quickly annulled shipboard ceremony is included, than her work on-screen.

The late Michael Winner, who directed her in the 1976 film Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood, once described her as largely playing a thinly-veiled version of herself.

She was also known for her wit, having once said: "I am a marvellous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house."

Gabor had long suffered from ill health after being partly paralysed in a car accident in 2002 and suffering a stroke in 2005.

She outlived both her older sister, Magda, and younger sister, Eva, who were also both actresses and socialites.

Gabor, born Sari Gabor in Budapest in 1917, started her career in the 1940s and went from being a beauty queen, to millionaire's wife to major public figure.

Celebrities paid tribute to her on social media.

US chat show host Larry King said: "There will only be one Zsa Zsa Gabor. And, I liked her a lot. Rest In Peace, my dear."

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden tweeted: "Rest in peace Zsa Zsa Gabor. She and her sisters were lovely ladies who were always fun and delightful to be around."

Burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese wrote: "Another Hollywood legend has left us, the glamorous Zsa Zsa Gabor, one of the wittiest beauties."

Piers Morgan tweeted: "99 years old, 9 husbands, Miss Hungary & Hollywood star. What a life!"