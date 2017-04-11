Town's bid to help Marcus

Burnley firefighters are warming hearts with a charity car wash supporting the family of a disabled child.

Stuart Gervaise and his colleagues are hosting the event in aid of The Firefighters Charity and cerebral palsy to help cover the costs of a communication device for Marcus Jefferson, of York.

The eight year-old has been unable to walk or talk since birth and has been in and out of surgery.

After suffering from numerous fits in the first few days of life, he was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia, the severest form of cerebral palsy. The condition is the disruption of normal muscle functioning as a result of brain damage.

Stuart met Marcus’ father at kick-boxing competitions where he learnt of the family’s difficulties and vowed to help them raise £10,000 for the device.

The innovative technology will allow Marcus to communicate effectively with his parents for the first time using eye movements.

And the firefighters aren’t the only ones in the town offering their support.

Youngsters working with The Prince’s Trust, Burnley, will help man the car wash while the town’s Tesco superstore is donating toys for future raffles. In addition, Barclays Bank, Burnley, has promised to double the total raised on the day.

The event will be held at Burnley Fire Station, Belvedere Road, on Saturday, April 29th from 10am to 3pm.

To make a donation, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/communication-aid-for-marcus-2vng4dg