Things to do this weekend (August 5 and 6)

There's a great mix of events happening on Saturday and Sunday, why not head out to one?

PAID: Peter Pan, Grange-over-Sands, Saturday, August 5

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are bringing an exciting and magical theatrical experience to Holker Hall - Peter Pan is the perfect story for all generations. Food and beverages will be on offer from the Courtyard Café and Ilex Bar & Brasserie to compliment the experience. Or you could bring your own picnic. Gates open 4pm, show starts 6pm.Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for children, and are available from the Courtyard Café or online via www.holkercourtyard.co.uk. Guests should bring their own rugs or low-backed seating.

FREE: Inspired: The Ribble Valley Open, Clitheroe, from Saturday, August 5 until Sunday, October 8

The skills of local artists will be on display in thisexhibition in the Steward’s Gallery at Clitheroe Castle. Every year, amateur and professional artists and students who live or work in the Ribble Valley and surrounding area are invited to submit work on a given theme. This year, artists were challenged to produce work to reflect their personal interpretation of ‘Myth and Legend’. Open daily from 11am until 4pm. For more information call 01200 424568.

PAID: Garstang Show, Garstang, Saturday, August 5

Get your wellies out for the Garstang Show, a leading one day agricultural and horticultural show. At its heart, the livestock and horticulture displays are set to be fantastic, and is packed full of entertaintment for all the family. There’s also, including Jamie Squibb FMX stunt show, Astral Circus, Little Nippers Terrier Racing and more. It’s being held at The Garstang Showfield, off Green Lane East and is open from Tickets are £14 for adults and £3 for children; under 10s go free.

FREE: Lytham St Annes Photographic Society Annual Free Photoshow, Lytham, from Saturday, August 5 until Saturday, August 19

St Annes is a great day out for all the family and this free photo exhibition should be well worth going to see. There will be over 500 of the Lytham St Annes Photographic Society member’s images on display, many of which are award winners. It’s on display at The Drive Methodist Church Halls, which is open from 10am until 7pm Monday to Friday and 10am until 5pm Saturday and 10am until 2pm Sunday. For more call 07734 002532.

PAID: Knott End Tramper Trek, Knott End, Saturday, August 5

Explore the countryside tracks and paths from Knott End, either on foot, or by tramper. This walk is graded as moderate. Make sure to wear suitable clothing and footwear, for all weathers. Prices are £3.50 for adults and £2.50 for concessions. Meet at Knott End Car Park on Quail Holme Road for a prompt 10am start. The walk is expected to take about four hours, finishing at approximately 2pm. Booking for this event is essential - ring 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

FREE: Meet Titan the Robot, Preston, Saturday, August 5

There’ll be free children’s entertainment in Preston this summer as Titan the Robot returns to perform for little shoppers. Friendly eight foot tall street entertainer Titan will serenade onlookers with comic musical scenes, while shooting water from his eyes and performing his comedic antics at the St George’s Shopping Centre on Friargate in the city centre. Show times are 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm. For more information about Titan the Robot telephone St George’s on 01772 204202.

PAID: British and American Classic Car Show, Leyland, Sunday, August 6

All the best of British automobiles with famous models from Austin, Morris, Jaguar, Rover and glitzy American autos by Chrysler, Cadillac, Ford, Lincoln and maybe some Studebakers too. Examples of early motor engineering brought together alongside some modern classic muscle cars demonstrate just how vehicles have developed over the years.Plus The Wigan Ukelele Band performing live. It’s at the British Commercial Vehicle Museum from 10am until 4.30pm. Call 01772 451011 for more information.

FREE: Early Autumn Bird Watch, Fleetwood, Sunday, August 6

Meet the Wyre Volunteer Rangers for this early morning bird watch. Dress for a slow walk with frequent stops, to watch the birds. And don’t forget your binoculars and telescope if you have one. The walk starts from Rossall Point Observation Tower on The Esplanade in Fleetwood. Get there for a 9am start. The bird watch should take about an hour - but you can stay afterwards and do some bird spotting of your own. For more information visit https://www.wyre.gov.uk/rossallpoint or call 01995 602125.

FREE: Tudor Tours with Henry VIII, Samlesbury, Sunday, August 6

Watch your heads as the King of England takes you on a guided tour of Samlesbury Hall. Tours begin in the Great Hall. The Sunday tour is free of charge, along with free admission to the Hall. If you enjoy your visit, there are several donation boxes dotted around the Hall and your contribution, large or small, goes towards the upkeep and preservation of the Hall. Samlesbury Hall can be found on Preston New Road, near Preston. The tours run at 11am and 2pm. Call 01254 812010 for more information.

FREE: 24 Hours for Keiran, Preston, Saturday, August 5

A 24 hour charity football match/family fun day in memory of Kieran who passed away earlier this year due to cystic fibrosis. There will be lots of children’s activities including rides, bouncy castles, slides, face painting, disco, hook-a-duck, donkey rides, cake stalls and much more. It’s open from 10am until 11pm at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club on Lightfoot Green Lane. If you can’t make the day but would like to contribute, you can make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.