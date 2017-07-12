Two spectacular summer shows

Two shows exploding with magic are being shown in Burnley by youth theatre groups this weekend.

First up is Roald Dahl’s classic story, James and the Giant Peach, presented by Burnley Youth Theatre’s Discoverers and Explorers.

In this imaginative production, James travels across the Atlantic in search of adventure and escape with a band of giant insects.

The show, which is suitable for all ages, will be staged at Burnley Arts Centre, Queen’s Park Road, tonight at 7-30pm and tomorrow at 2-30pm.

Tickets are on sale for £8 for adults (or £6 for concessions and £4 for BYT members) at www.burnleyyouththeatre.org

Alternatively, call 01282 458655 or visit the centre from Monday to Thursday from 10am to 4pm or on Saturday from 10am to 1-30pm.

A second sensational show will top off the weekend when the students of Theatre Works celebrate the end of another successful year.

The Theatre Works Summer Spectacle promises to have audiences clapping and dancing all through the night when it kicks off on Sunday.

It will be hosted at The Burnley Mechanics, beginning at 5pm.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions and are available on 01282 664400.