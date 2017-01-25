Trio of awards for theatre group

This theatre group doesn’t do things by halves - an attitude that has helped it to amass 13 award nominations for its staging of Half a Sixpence.

St Cuthbert’s Operatic & Dramatic Society enjoyed a fantastic run this month when four of its members were crowned champions.

The artistes were recognised for their talents last Saturday at The National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) NW Annual Awards and Dinner at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel.

Robin Reid and Heather Nicholas took home a trophy each for Best Comedy Performance in their respective gender categories while both Janet Gilbert and Lesley Riley scooped an award for Best Artistic Direction of a Musical.

The nominations were as follows:

Best Female Comedy Performance – Heather Nicholas as Mrs Walsingham.

Best Supporting Female in a Musical – Heather Nicholas as Mrs Walsingham.

Best Male Comedy Performance – Robin Reid as Chitterlow.

Best Supporting Male in a Musical – Elliott Griffiths as Buggins; John McNabb as Mr Shalford.

Thwaites Empire Theatre Award - Best Ensemble Performance – Chorus.

Best Staging, Set or Technical – Staging team.

Best Female Lead in a Musical – Hayley Watson-Reid as Ann.

Best Male Lead in a Musical – Blue Blezard as Kipps.

Best Choreographer – Janis Condon.

Best Musical Direction – Stuart North.

Best Artistic Direction of a Musical – Janet Gilbert and Lesley Riley.

Best Musical – Half a Sixpence.