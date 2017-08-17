Theatrical fun at summer school

Theatre proved to be a fantastical kind of beast for the youngsters attending summer schools in Colne this month.

Members of Stage Door Youth Theatre dipped into the wonderful worlds of author Michael Morpurgo in the first week, exploring themes in War Horse and The Butterfly Lion.

“The young people all had a great time. Not only did they develop acting and stage techniques, they made new friendships and developed their confidence, all good life-long skills to have,” said Director Janet Parkinson.

“We also had four of our older, ex-youth theatre members volunteering over the three weeks, who worked brilliantly with the young people, passing on their own expertise learnt at Stage Door.”

The following fortnight the youngsters conjured up their own magical characters by devising an original version of Beauty and the Beast.

Mixed into the three weeks of theatre was an array of fun activities, including arts and crafts and designing T-shirts.

Bringing the workshops to a proud end was a performance to parents last Friday.

Janet said: “The final performance was terrific! We pulled together to present an entertaining, thoughtful and talent-filled show in the space of just two weeks!”

The society is hosting an auditions workshop and information evening for potential new members of the youth section.

If your child is interested in auditioning or you would like to find out more about the group’s activities, head down to the Stage Door headquarters, New Market Street, Colne, on Thursday, September 7th, from 7 - 9pm.

Please send a message on the group’s Facebook page to inform Janet of your attendance. All young members must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information, contact Janet on 07941 750872.