The Village Hall; Stage Door, Colne

Stage Door Theatre Company, Colne, is showcasing a medley of talent with a triple dose of theatrical adventure.

The adults section is offering a delicious slice of comedy in the form of The Village Hall, a series of three one-act plays by John Bartlett, which depicts an array of colourful characters using the same venue.

Farcical mayhem ensues in a stream of mischief concocted by a Scouts group in The Jumble Sale. Hilarious characters include a bumbling vicar and a retired colonel with an eye for the ladies.

Play within a play, The Melodrama, descends into farce when plans fall apart for the hall’s AmDram group.

Closing the production is The Wedding, which follows the love-hate relationship between Gordon and Jane, reaching its climax as they are about to tie the knot, despite the bride being heavily pregnant.

All three acts will be staged consecutively at St Joseph’s Community Centre, Bolland Street, Barnoldswick, tonight and tomorrow at 7-30pm.

Tickets are available for £7 on 07941 750872. Alternatively, leave a message on the group’s Facebook page or pay at the door.