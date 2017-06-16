Take a musical journey with Greenbrook through golden years

Greenbrook Theatre Group is bouncing audiences back to the past next week when its members amble through a repertoire of favourite performances.

Greenbrook Remembers will showcase a colourful array of talent as performers twirl through a vivid programme of songs and choreography from shows down the years.

The event will be presented by representatives of several groups which use the building, uniting not only in song and dance but delivering a delicious feast of theatrical entertainment in the form of sketches, anecdotes and poetry readings.

But that’s not all: the production will also wow audiences with tricks and treats when a magician rolls into town while the venue is sure to reverberate with laughs when a stand-up comedian takes to the stage.

A collection for Pendleside Hospice will also be taken on the night.

This wonderful production will be on stage at Greenbrook Methodist Church, Greenbrook Road, Burnley, on Friday, June 23rd, beginning at 7-30pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £5 for children.

To book your seats and take an exciting trip down memory lane, please contact Wendy on 426889.