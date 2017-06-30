Stage Door hosting Beauty and the Beast theme summer school

Let your child’s imagination roam free and keep them out of mischief this summer at a fun-filled theatre school.

Stage Door Youth Theatre, Colne, is hosting two camps over the holidays to transform young ones into budding thespians.

Each school offers a wonderful opportunity for youngsters to develop their skills and make new friends while providing lasting memories of the summer.

Some of literature’s best-loved children’s stories will be brought to vivid life to demonstrate the production of a show from start to finish.

First up is Page to Stage, running from Monday to Friday, July 24th - 28th: unleashing the extraordinary imagination of Michael Morpurgo, it will take children on a journey through the lives of colourful characters. The cost is £50.

Waltzing through the magical world of Beauty and the Beast and culminating in a performance, the second school will take place from Monday, July 31st to Friday, August 11th and costs £95.

Both are suitable for ages eight and older and will run from 9am to 4pm each day.

A 10% discount is available for siblings. For more details or to book call 07941 750872.