School’s Lion King show was a roaring success

This pride of lions proved to be big cats of school theatre with their staging of The Lion King.

The audience went wild when the final curtains closed on this epic production put on by St Stephen’s CE Primary School, Burnley.

Children from Years 4, 5 and 6 rehearsed tirelessly to present the show last week, transforming into a host of beasts prowling the animal kingdom in this Disney classic.

Deputy Head Mrs Laura Corney led a pack of staff, volunteers and pupils in a raft of tasks, including scriptwriting, casting, singing, acting, arranging rehearsals, making props and organising sound, lighting and staging.

“I am so proud of all of the children for their commitment, dedication and outstanding performances,” she said.

Year 6 Teacher Jonathan Pye, who helped out as a volunteer, added: “Mrs Corney deserves a huge applause for acting as the glue holding the whole show together. Thanks also to all the parents, teaching assistants and the church community for all their help.”