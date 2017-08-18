Roll up for a mesmerising show

Step right up ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls - the greatest show on Earth is coming to town.

Basics Junior Theatre School is back with all the more a dazzling show - prepare to witness human possibility stretch beyond its limits in a spectacular staging of musical, Barnum.

Principal Andy Cooke said: “Barnum is an amazing opportunity for BASICS members, as it hasn’t been performed in East Lancashire for over 20 years. The senior leadership team is excited to bring it to Colne’s Pendle Hippodrome for a new generation to see.”

The tale explores the life of America’s greatest showman, Phineas T. Barnum, as he lights up the world with Barnum and Bailey’s Circus.

Weaved in will be a mesmerising medley of: clowns; juggling; unicycling; acrobatics; and stilt, trapeze and tight rope-walking.

“Quality productions like ours cost significant amounts of money,” Andy added. “This year our show expenditure will be close to £30,000. In return, we need full houses every night to stand a chance of recuperating this kind of investment. So please bring all your friends and family!”

Barnum will roll on stage from October 10th-14th at 7-30pm (plus Saturday at 2pm). Book on www.basics

juniortheatre.co.uk