Queen faces royal dilemma in fairy-tale with a twist

The queen is in a spin over her lazy son’s singlehood in this fairy-tale with a twist.

In Happily Ever After, the queen invites hundreds of princesses to meet her son, all of whom fail to impress him. Until one arrives with her brother...

The show (suitable for ages five and above) will offer free craft, music and drama workshops.

It will be shown at Burnley Youth Theatre on Thursday, November 2nd at 11am.

Book at www.burnleyyouththeatre.org