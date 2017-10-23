Puppet show crowned by comedy fun

Timeless tales that have been treasured for generations will enchant audiences at Burnley Youth Theatre.

Travelling story-tellers, Mashi and Bhanji, will bring to vivid life the magical Tales of Birbal.

The show, which brings together humour, puppetry, music and the occasional fake beard, will tell of the great Moghul King Akbar and his wife companion, Birbal.

It will come to town on Thursday with performances being shown at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets cost £4 - 8 in advance and can be booked on 01282 427767.