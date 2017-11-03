Prepare for goosebumps at Jekyll & Hyde show

Hallowe’en might be behind us but Burnley Light Opera Society will keep the goosebumps raised on your skin deep into November.

But it’s not just because the group has turned to the dark side with its frighteningly fabulous production of Jekyll and Hyde.

For, the am-dram theatre group has the kind of professionalism and talent that will raise the hairs on your arm.

And taking centre stage in the double role of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is the insanely talented Andrew Tuton.

“He is unbelievable,” said Peter Woodhead, of Burnley Light Opera Society.

“When he auditioned, there were quite a few of us on the judging panel who were crying. It was a very emotional performance.

“And when he was introduced to the rest of the cast and sang, So This Is The Moment, one or two also got their hankies out.

“The girls were very impressed with him! He performed beautifully and that song is sure to be the show-stopper!”

In Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic thriller, a brilliant physician, Dr Jekyll, attempts to cure his father’s mental illness by separating “good” from “evil” in the human personality.

But events take a terrible turn when he inadvertently creates within himself an alternate personality of pure evil - Mr Hyde - who wreaks murderous havoc on the city of London.

With Mr Hyde growing in power and threatening to take full control, the race is on for Dr Jekyll to find a cure for the demon created in his own mind.

“It’s one of those favourite shows which people love to be involved in,” Peter added.

It’s no wonder - for Frank Wildhorn’s musical adaptation is laced with a romantic pop-rock score.

“The music is stunning,” said Peter, “and the show is quite dark but there are some light moments and comical scenes. There’s some strange characters in it too!”

It will be performed at The Burnley Mechanics from November 11th to 18th at 7-30pm each night.

To book call 01282 664400.