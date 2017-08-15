New show salutes Burnley hero

Young performers will stand triumphantly together in an original show celebrating the bravery of a Burnley hero.

Our Tommy will mark 100 years since Thomas Whitham was awarded the Victoria Cross at the Battle of Passchendaele in the First World War.

The talented students of Thomas Whitham Sixth Form, who make up Dreamcatcher Theatre Company, will bring this informative new production to life next month.

Join them for a magical evening of entertainment as they march to the beat of town pride.

Creating unforgettable memories for audiences and performers alike, the show will weave together a medley of theatre and live music.

And joining the students as comrades-in-arms on a mission to offer spine-tingling performances is folk band, Harp and a Monkey.

The Manchester group was deemed “bold and brilliant” in The Observer and “sensational” by Clare Balding on BBC Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday.

Our Tommy will stomp on stage on Wednesday, September 27th, starting at 7-30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for members of Royal British Legion and £3 for students.

To book call the theatre box office on 01282 664400.