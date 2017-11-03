Musical setting Burnley stage on fire

Ride a whirlwind of emotions taking you across the globe next week.

St Cuthbert’s CE Church will become the hotspot for amateur dramatics when its theatre group presents romantic comedy, Viva Mexico!

In this tongue-in-cheek musical, audiences will be transported to the scorching landscape of Mexico where bandits, revolutionaries and American tourists are tangled in a web of mayhem.

It will run from Monday to Saturday at 7-15pm. Book at Facebook.com/scoads