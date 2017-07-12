Love is in the air with these Shakespearean plays

Shakespearean love, mischief and chaos are blowing into Burnley and Pendle this summer for these young thespians.

Colne’s Stage Door Youth Theatre kicks the theme off tomorrow with a medley of romance, mayhem and comical fun when its younger members stage A Midsummer Night’s Dream.



Here’s hoping a blast of sunshine - to match the vibrance of the production - will welcome the players when they open in Victoria Park, Nelson.

Two more showings will follow on Sunday, with both days’ performances starting at either 3pm or 6pm.



For tickets call 07941 750872 or leave a message on the group’s Facebook page.



Burnley Youth Theatre’s Creatives group will then swing audiences to the darker side of the theatre world with a rendition of Romeo and Juliet.

This iconic tale, a tragedy set in Italy’s conflict-torn Verona, tells of star-crossed lovers split apart by family feuds.



Suitable for ages seven and over, the production will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 21st and 22nd, starting at 7-30pm.



Tickets are available online at www.burnleyyouththeatre.org