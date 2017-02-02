Lady in the Van, Colne Dramatic Society

Colne Dramatic Society's next installment is Alan Bennett's bittersweet comedy The Lady in the Van.

Directed by Richard Sanderson, it tells of Bennett's true-life encounters in 1974 with Miss Mary Shepherd, an elderly eccentric living in a van in the street near his Camden home.

To protect her from the abuse of passersby, he invited her in off the street - allowing her three months to park her van in his garden - where she instead remained for 15 years.

This hilarious tale was transformed into a film - shot in the actual house and street in which the events took place - starring Dame Maggie Smith in the leading role. Taking on the part is one of Colne Dramatic Society's most experienced actresses, Marilyn Crowther.

James Bateman will play a young Bennett while Alan Hargreaves will depict the playwright in his older years. Completing the cast are Charis Deighton, Fiona McInerney, Rosemary Osborne, Kevin Riley, Eric Beardsworth and John Mills.

This delightful tale will be told at The Little Theatre, River Street, Colne, from Monday, March 6th to Saturday, March 11th at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets cost £7 for the Monday and Tuesday performances and £7.50 for Wednesday to Saturday.

They can be booked by telephone via the theatre answerphone (01282 861424) from Monday, February 13th. Alternatively, you can book in person at the bookings desk at Colne Library on Saturday, February 25th or Saturday, March 4th from 11am to 1pm.