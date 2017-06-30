Kidsplay; Stage Door, Colne

Stage Door Theatre Company’s second production of the summer is another helping of comedy - this time boasting strong Northern flavours.

Kidsplay follows the mischief and fun of a group of children who have only a Northern back street as their playground.

Produced by the older youth members, it will take place from Tuesday, July 4th to Thursday, July 6th at The Little Theatre, River Street, Colne, starting at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets are £5 and available on on 07941 750872. Alternatively, leave a message on the group’s Facebook page or pay on the night.