Fun-filled new season at The Little Theatre

Colne Dramatic Society’s eclectic new season will explode with mystery, mirth and murder.

Director John Mills will kick things off with a bang when he brings Mark Camoletti’s Don’t Dress for Dinner to town.

This classic farce will be presented from October 2nd to 7th.

The Spirit of Annie Ross will haunt the stage at Christmas during a staging of Bernard Farrell’s atmospheric tale.

Director Gordon Ingleby will bring it to life from December 4th to 9th.

A pummelling of mystery and murder, in the form of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles, will hit audiences from March 5th to 9th. It will be directed by Steve Grist.

The Farndale Ladies are back by popular demand for an explosive end to the season. The Farndale Christmas Carol blends mayhem and merriment in May, with Gordon Ingleby in the director’s seat.

Season tickets are now available and can be purchased by calling Linda Midgley on 01282 864400.

The cost of the four plays is £28 for a seat on Monday or Tuesday, or £30 from Wednesday to Saturday.

All performances will take place at The Little Theatre, River Street, Colne.