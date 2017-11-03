Festive Burnley shows to blow you away

The festive season is blowing into town along with the winter chill - but the drama will continue to boil away with this double dose of theatrical fun.

Prepare to be blown away by Riding Lights Theatre Company’s powerful new show, which will drop audiences onto the urban streets of England with an almighty bump.

In Gospel Street, colourful characters - a rich girl, a gang leader, a church-goer, misfits, activists, crooked bankers and a refugee - are looking for answers to some of life’s toughest issues.

Celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary, the play imagines the impact of Jesus meeting people in the modern world.

Then, later this month, soar from the North Pole to New York City on a wind of drama and comedy as the students of Burnley College Sixth Form Centre bring Elf Jr the Musical to town.

In this family show, an orphan crawls into Fr Christmas’ bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Unaware he is human, Buddy’s size and poor toy-making ability forces him to face the truth and search for his birth father in New York City.

Performances will be held at the college in Princess Way on Thursday, November 30th and Friday, December 1st at 1-30pm and 7pm and on Saturday, December 2nd, at 10-30am and 1-30pm.

Book at www.burnley.ac.uk/elf-junior

Gospel Street will be shown this Sunday at 6pm at Padiham Road Methodist Church.

Visit ridinglights.org/gospelstreet to book.