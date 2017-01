Auditions for a play exploring the boundaries and barriers defining human nature are being held tomorrow.

Burnley Youth Theatre is looking for actors aged between 11 and 18 - and up to 25 for LDD - to be part of a team devising new play, The Border.

The casting call will take place from 7-30 - 9-30pm at Burnley Arts Centre, Queen's Park Road.

The performance date is Friday, March 31st.