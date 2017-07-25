Burnley Youth Theatre hosting fun-filled workshop

Young actors can dip into fantastical worlds with this am-dram summer school.

Burnley Youth Theatre is hosting The Magic of Fairytales next week. This fun-filled workshop will give children aged six to eight the chance to learn new theatre skills and produce a play in a week.

A performance to friends and family will take place on Friday, August 4th at 4pm.

The workshop will run from next Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm daily at the theatre in Queen's Park Road.

It costs £50 and can be booked by calling 01282 427767 or visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/burnleyyouththeatre