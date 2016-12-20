A spellbinding panto

The magic of Christmas will continue way into February when Sion Pantomime Society stage Sleeping Beauty.

This classic tale will weave together the farce of panto and the magic of fairytales to cast a spell over audiences.

In this family story, Fairy Carabosse presents Princess Aurora with the gift of death on her christening day, a curse that will take effect on her 18th birthday when she pricks her finger on a spinning wheel.

While the king orders the banishment of all spinning wheels from the kingdom, Fairy Sweetheart casts a second spell that sends the princess to sleep for 100 hundred years - from which only a prince can release her.

Playing her first principal role as the princess is Isabel Duckworth while Annabel Clegg is taking on the part of the prince. Amy Duckworth and Amy Tattersall are returning to the stage to depict Fairy Carabosse and Joey respectively while PJ Hitchcock will be the panto dame for the second year. Mark Lawless will reign as the king and Marcia Turner will work her magic as Fairy Sweetheart.

Sharing the director's seat are Susan Layfield and Sue Harvey while Craig Needham is lending his talents as the producer.

The show will be performed from Tuesday, February 14th to Saturday, February 18th, including a matinee viewing.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for children. Concessions can also book a seat for £5, a price available at the Thursday performance only. Special group discounts are on offer - please contact the box office for details.

To book, visit Sion Baptist Church, Church Street, Burnley, or ring the box office on 01282 453295.