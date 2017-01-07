A spell of seasonal magic

Burnley Pantomime Society will transform the Mechanics stage into the magical world of Beauty and the Beast.

The award-winning society has assembled an experienced cast, comprising: Gary Leonard (the Beast); Laura Chadwick (Belle); Kevin Kay (Dame Fifi); Jonathan Pye (Jacques); Rebecca Wright (evil sorceress Belladonna); and Leanne Bradshaw and Jenny Gill, who will play Fairy Flora on alternate nights.

Supporting are Kayleigh Hindle, Jamie Leigh Hindman, Louise Young, Leighton Hunt, Greg Wharf, Neil Tranmer and Pete Morville.

Press officer Laura Chadwick said: “We are once again privileged to be working with Lynn McCheyne’s dancers.

“Tickets always sell very well so we would like to urge people to get their tickets sooner rather than later.

“We would also like to express our thanks to our new president Hazel Hodder for all her years of hard work as our chairman. We hope she can now sit back and enjoy the fabulous society she created.”

The show will open at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Friday, January 13th, at 7pm, with performances also taking place on Saturday, 14th at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, 15th at noon and 4-30pm.

The production then runs from Thursday, 19th to Saturday, 21st at 7pm each evening. There will be a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Final performance will be given on Sunday, January 22nd, starting at noon and 4-30pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for concessions but will be discounted to £10 and £6 respectively for the performance on Saturday, January 14th.

To book call 01282 664400 or visit www. burnleymechanics.co.uk