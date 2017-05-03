Preston events cancelled

The Guild Hall in Preston has been forced to cancel one upcoming May event and postpone another.

The Celtic Tenors were due at the venue on Thursday, May 8. Preston Guild Hall had been notified by the Celtic Tenor’s management that due to logistical reasons, the planned tour, including the date in Preston, has had to be cancelled. All bookers are now being contacted via the Preston Guild Hall Box Office and refunds are being issued. Both the Celtic Tenors and Preston Guild Hall apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience caused.

And on Thursday and Friday, May 25 and 26, WOS Wrestling was booked in for a couple of live shows, but these dates are now being rescheduled as a result of on-going contract negotiations between co-producers Impact Sport and ITV. The new dates for the shows at Preston Guild Hall will be announced in due course. All those who bought tickets will receive a refund and will have the opportunity for priority booking for the rescheduled dates.