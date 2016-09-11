Sasha opens new music season

Sensational Ukrainian pianist Sasha Grynyuk opens the 13th season of Musical Extravaganza at Padiham Unitarian Chapel on Saturday, September 17th, at 7.30pm.

Sasha studied at the National Music Academy of Ukraine and later at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London with Ronan O'Hora. After graduation he also benefited from artistic guidance of such great musicians as Alfred Brendel and Murray Perahia. Born in Kyiv- Ukraine, he studied at the National Music Academy of Ukraine and later at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London with Ronan O'Hora.

Admission is £8 including refreshments with all proceeds to N W Air Ambulance, The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and the Chapel. For more information 01282 773336 or barryrbrown@gmail.com