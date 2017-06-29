Radiohead ticket giveaway

Radiohead play Manchester Emirates Old Trafford next week and we have a pair tickets to give away.

Following the enforced cancellation of their two dates at Manchester Arena, the group are playing the outdoor gig on Tuesday.

This one night replaces the two previously announced shows at Manchester Arena with existing ticketholders being offered a ticket swap for the new venue, or a full refund.

Last year Radiohead’s ninth studio album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ hit number 1 in the UK Official Albums chart and spent 25 weeks in the charts.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the gig, just answer the following question:

Which UK festival did Radiohead just headline?

Email your answers to john.deehan@jpress.co.uk. Deadline for entries is midnight, Sunday.

Additional tickets are available from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketweb.co.uk. and w.a.s.t.e.