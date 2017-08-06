Music review: Rascal Flatts - 'Back To Us'

Back for their 10th album are country singers Rascal Flatts. The collection is reminiscent of the trio's distinctive sound and a real winner.

Twelve of the 13 tracks have been produced by the group and bassist Jay DeMarcus takes the reigns and explores the powerful emotions of relationships.

The album is stacked with multiple standout moments including the vocally-driven collaboration with Lauren Alaina "Are You Happy Now'', songwriting prowess of friends Dan and Shay, alongside Carly Barlowe and Jesse Frasure, for the optimistically upbeat "Hoping You Were Lookin'' and Chris Stapleton joined by Luke Laird for the effervescent "Vandalized'', "Hands Talk'' also welcomes red-hot producer Busbee, who wrote and produced the track.

It's a great album and comes hot on the heels of the band's celebration of selling 10 million tickets on their tours, a pretty mean achievement.

Rascal Flatts 'Back To Us', www.rascalflatts.com

