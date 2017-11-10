Music review: Hey Sammy by Bella Hardy

Derbyshire born songwriter Bella Hardy is a folk genius and her new album “Hey Sammy’’ is testament to that.

It’s full of beautiful songs from “Redemption’’ to “You Don’t Owe The World Pretty’. The self-taught fiddle singer began performing at Cambridge and Sidmouth festivals from the age of 13 and has won awards for her work.

The album follows on from a successful UK tour and features a variety of work which reflect her far flung travels.

Bella relocated a couple of years ago to Nashville where she became immersed in Music City’s culture of collaborative songwriting and also took time out to work as a ranch hand.

Produced by Paul Savage of The Delgados, Mogawi, Arab Strap fame, the album combines innovative, artful arrangements which at times bring Bon Iver, Midlake and Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira’’ to mind.

It’s a delightful album, full of spirit and talent.

Hey Sammy by Bella Hardy, released on November 24th by Noe Records, pre-order via https://bellahardy.lnk.to/heysammy

