In pictures: Bands in the Park makes triumphant return to Burnley

Not even the rain could put a dampener on a riveting day of live music as Bands in the Park made a triumphant return to the town.

Hundreds descended on Queen's Park as seven bands entertained crowds with a captivating mix of pop, punk, rock and funk.

A band performing for the Burnley public

Joe Publix, Barry Garlow, Deacon Brody, Roadkill Revival, Biscuit Bros, Inner Frenzy and Alexander and Tristesse all played the sold out Burnley Live event for free and organiser Madge Nawaz said: "It was a brilliant day. It's around 15 years since the last event like this in Queen's Park and it's obvious there is still an appetite for it. I've had a meeting with the park rangers and they're extremely happy with how it all went.

"We want to hold more events like this throughout Burnley. We're looking at alternating them between Queen's Park and Scott Park but we'll see how things go."

Families enjoyed food, drink and even a bit of sunshine before the weather turned and the ponchos made an appearance.

However, a few drops of rain didn't stop the crowds from dancing and Madge said he was grateful to everybody who came along to support the day.

"Without the public coming along to support these events, we wouldn't be able to hold them. I would like to say a big thank you to the bands who all gave up their time for free and to the bar staff and security for ensuring everything ran smoothly.

"Ideally we would like to get some sponsorship for the next one. If we manage that then we can look at expanding it. Anybody who would be interested in helping us with this, they can contact me through the 'Burnley Live' Facebook page."