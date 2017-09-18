Go wild for these classical concerts

Classical music fans are in for a treat with these two recitals at St Peter’s CE Church, Burnley.

Pianist, Olga Paliy, of the Ukraine, will give a stunning performance tomorrow from 11am.

Coffee will be served from 10-30am and entry costs £5, which includes refreshments and parking in the adjoining school yard.

Manchester’s Rybank Piano Trio will come to town on Sunday, October 8th for a mesmerising concert at 3pm.

The cost is £8, or £6 for concessions.