Search

Go wild for these classical concerts

Fans of classical music will love these two recitals at St Peter's CE Church. (s)
Fans of classical music will love these two recitals at St Peter's CE Church. (s)

Classical music fans are in for a treat with these two recitals at St Peter’s CE Church, Burnley.

Pianist, Olga Paliy, of the Ukraine, will give a stunning performance tomorrow from 11am.

Coffee will be served from 10-30am and entry costs £5, which includes refreshments and parking in the adjoining school yard.

Manchester’s Rybank Piano Trio will come to town on Sunday, October 8th for a mesmerising concert at 3pm.

The cost is £8, or £6 for concessions.