Get set for the Magic of Mozart

Prepare for an enchanting night of music when Burnley Municipal Choir presents The Magic of Mozart.



The choir will team up with East Lancs Sinfonia and various soloists performing the bewitching overture from The Magic Flute.



This fabulous evening will also offer a selection of operatic arias and choruses, together with the beloved Requiem.



Casting her spell is young mezzo soprano and rising star, Samantha Oxborough, of Sabden, a former student of Ribblesdale High School and a post-graduate of Birmingham Conservatoire.



The starlet is stopping off in Burnley ahead of her appearance at the Royal Albert Hall next year.



But that’s not all. For joining her on stage is a formidable trio: soprano Natasha Jouhl; tenor Amar Muchhala; and the acclaimed bass baritone Henry Waddington.



All will be led under the capable hands of music director, Nigel Wilkinson.



This magical concert will kick off at St Peter’s CE Church, Burnley, tomorrow at 7-30pm.



For more information, please send an email to admin@burnleychoir.co.uk or leave a message on the choir’s Facebook or Twitter page.