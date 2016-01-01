Search
Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies aged 53

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, his publicist said.
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies from severe infection aged 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his manager has said.

Special COnstable Jake Horler-Newsham from Burnley.

Burnley bobby's arresting performance

A Burnley GMP Special has treated his new colleagues to a stellar operatic performance, as the The Royal Northern College of Music student stunned his fellow bobbies with his rendition of O Holy Night.

Reece Robertson is hoping to make Andy Murray, Love Britain the tennis star's theme tune. (s)

Rapper making waves with Andy Murray song

A grime rapper - signed to the same agency as Green Day and One Direction - is hoping to blow up the music industry with his Andy Murray track.

Basics Junior Theatre Schools Shooting Stars performing in Take Me Back. (s)

Cast mature beyond its years

You’d expect, at eight years-old, a performer would provide only a sketch of a character, like the pinpricks in a face, not yet weathered by time.

Performer and anti-cyberbullying activist, Josh Davis, will be performing at Coal Clough Academy.

Anti-cyberbullying sensation heads to Burnley

One of the UK's most exciting new musical talents is launching a national online safety tour with performances in Burnley later this month.
Jimmy Osmond who is set to perform at Burnley Mechanics Theatre for the second year running.

Jimmy does it all for the love of his loyal Lancashire fans

He is the original "long haired lover from Liverpool" who won the hearts of  a generation of screaming young fans in the 70s.

Santa at Haigh Hall

Top 10 things to do at the weekend

Here is our guide of upcoming events this weekend.
Burnley Youth Theatre is hosting an inter-school talent competition. (s)

New inter-school talent competition

A youth theatre group is hosting an inter-school talent competition between high schools in Burnley, Hyndburn and Pendle next year.

Croston Fair

Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of upcoming events this weekend.
The Shooting Stars cast rehearsing for Take Me Back. (s)

Show bursting with musical hits

Basics Junior Theatre School is taking on some of the biggest musical hits of all time with its new production.

Greg Lake, Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer at Kennington Oval with their awards gained in the Melody Maker Polls

Greg Lake has died aged 69

Former King Crimson frontman Greg Lake has died aged 69, his manager has confirmed

What's your favourite Christmas song? Help us find the best one!

Vote: Help us decide on the best Christmas song of all time

You came in your hundreds to help us draw up a shortlist of Christmas songs - but there can only be one winner.
The award winning Diggle Band (s)

Award winning band set to play in East Lancashire

The award winning Diggle Band are coming to East Lancashire.

Theatre review: Billy Elliot at Manchester Palace Theatre

Theatre review: Billy Elliot at Manchester Palace Theatre

New to Manchester and on its first UK tour, the full production of Billy Elliot has arrived at the Palace Theatre and if you haven’t seen it before, you must.

Taylor Barnes and Abdul Salek performing in Burnley Youth Theatre's Once Around the Sun. (s)

Youngsters delivered two colourful shows

Burnley Youth Theatre took audiences on a colourful journey during the town’s first ever literary festival, cruising through time and exploring cultures from around the world.

Basics Junior Theatre School's Shooting Stars, taken by Gilly Fontaine-Grist. (s)

Tomorrow's stars presenting yesterday's hits

Basics Junior Theatre School’s Shooting Stars will prove the sky’s the limit when they take on some of the biggest musical hits of all time next weekend.

St Catherine's Hospice santa dash

Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is our guide of what is happening this weekend.
Lancashire Day

Get ready for Lancashire Day

We are of course proud to be Lancastrians - so there is plenty to celebrate on Lancashire Day.
Thousands attended last year's switch-on on Fishergate

Preston Christmas lights switch-on 2016 - Everything you need to know

Preston's festive lights switch-on takes place this Saturday (26 November).
