DJ duo is hot right now

A Burnley-based DJ whose granddad played with Louis Armstrong is one half of a hot underground act tearing up the dance scene.

Andrew Gidney, AKA Aggz, has raised an army of worldwide fans since joining up with Drew Burke to create Hott Like Detroit.

Burnley-based Andrew Gidney and Drew Burke are Hott Like Detroit. (s)



“Our careers are starting to take shape,” Aggz said. “Our music has a Balearic sound, which started as underground techno and house then crossed over to dark and bass-driven garage with a tribal element. We don’t really make happy, go-lucky tracks!”



Their careers have seen them jet-set around the world, playing huge sets and living it up in Croatia, Ibiza, South Africa and Malta. But their tracks also possess mainstream appeal, having enjoyed airtime on Capital One, Radio 1 and 1 XTRA.



Aggz had his first pair of decks at age 17 when he begin working in night spots as an MC before moving on to the North-West’s biggest venues, such as Maximes, and underground clubs like Monroes, by adulthood. Today he owns Studio Abyss and manages other DJs, like Burnley’s own Nadia Lucy.



“I was frequenting Ibiza and seeing all these huge DJs and just fell in love with the whole scene,” he said.

“But it was never a goal of mine as a child to become a DJ - it just happened. My family is heavily into music and my cousin, Jolan Gidney, finished second in BBC’s The Voice. I’ve dabbled with every aspect of music and have been involved with it since I was 15 years-old.”



Since then, his love of music has taken him on a world-wind of a journey to some unforgettable places.



“My most memorable gig was at Made Birmingham. The magnitude of it was incredible and the atmosphere was electric. It was just amazing to support big DJs like MK, Lowsteppa, Sonny Sodera and Rudimental.



“I’ve never lost the passion for it and everything that has happened has just made me want to work even harder.”



The DJ said he cherishes having a job that spins negative emotions upside down and leaves people with positive memories.



“I can’t imagine doing anything else. I love that you could be standing in a club with someone from another country and enjoying the same tracks. I love the diversity of music which brings everyone together,” he said. “What would life be without it?”



To find out more and check out their material, visit www.soundcloud.com/officialhottlikedetroit