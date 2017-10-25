Charity concert to speak up for children in need

These kind-hearted singers are using their voices to champion children without one at a charity concert.

Audiences can enjoy a medley of fun when the 50-Something Theatre Company swing in to church for a variety show in aid of the NSPCC.

Members of the 50-Something Theatre Group are using their voices to speak up for children in need. (s)

"There will be songs from every genre, including country and western, and from an assortment of musicals, such as Les Miserables and South Pacific," said Musical Director Lorna Greaves.

"There'll be solos and duets and songs from the '50s and '60s plus some current tracks. We have something for everyone - for all age groups and tastes of music."

Also thrown in to the mix will be three comical poems written and performed by group members.

"We're a community-based group and our aim is two-fold: we're here for people who want to do a bit of singing and acting but we also go out and entertain people who can't easily see a live show. So we give concerts, for example, at old people's homes or community centres. We've done 24 shows this year!"

"We're in need of new recruits so anyone who'd like to give it a go can come down to one of our weekly rehearsals and enjoy four free sessions. We're not out to make money but to fill a need for the community - to go out and entertain people."

To see what the group is all about head to one of its Thursday meetings from 1-15 - 3-45pm at Burnley Youth Theatre, Queen's Park Road. Annual membership is £15.

The variety concert will take place at Padiham Road Methodist Church on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are £7 on the door and include coffee and cake.