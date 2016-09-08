Burnley-born international music producer dies in his sleep

A Burnley-born music producer with a glittering career in Los Angeles, has died in his sleep at home on Friday, 26th of August at the age of just 53.

John Trickett worked with a vast range of musical superstars during his long and illustrious career as a songwriter, music producer, executive producer, and music director.



Born in Burnley, John moved to America to pursue a career in the music industry, which led him to collaborative efforts with the likes of Britney Spears, Fleetwood Mac, Usher, Norah Jones, Queen, Gary Moore, and Sting - for all of whom he produced albums whilst working in California.



A talented songwriter, John penned over 60 songs on top of acting as executive producer for over 300 albums, and went on to become president and CEO of Immergent, a digital retailer and record label.

In 2014, John, who lived at Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire, became the Treasurer of the Music Biz Board of Directors, with James Donio, current Music Biz president, saying he was ‘devastated’ by Trickett’s sudden passing.



In a statement, a Music Biz representative said of John: “He was a truly renaissance man in the music business – a producer, engineer, publisher, and record label and commerce executive, not to mention an accomplished songwriter and musician in his own right.



“He brought great vision, creativity, passion, innovative spirit, and good humor, as well as a solid grounding in business finance and strategic planning. We cannot thank him enough for all that he did.



“Everyone at Music Biz sends their deepest condolences and sympathies to John’s family, colleagues and friends around the world."