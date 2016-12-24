Burnley bobby's arresting performance

A Burnley GMP Special has treated his new colleagues to a stellar operatic performance, as the The Royal Northern College of Music student stunned his fellow bobbies with his rendition of O Holy Night.

Jake Horler-Newsham, 22, from Burnley, was one of 15 new Specials to join GMP at a ceremony held on the 6th of December at Sedgley Park, and is currently in his fourth and final year at The Royal Northern College of Music, where he is studying for a BA in Music, specialising in opera singing.

As a child, Jake grudgingly took violin classes which involved basic vocal lessons, leading him to discovering his love and talent for singing. After deciding to move from violin to singing classes, at 16 years old Jake successfully auditioned for a junior place at The Royal Northern College of Music, before obtaining a senior place at the same institution in 2013.

Jake shares his time studying with volunteering as a Special Constable, where he has recently been assigned to the City of Manchester division.

On why he decided to join GMP as a Special, Jake said: “I wanted to witness my local community from a different perspective, plus having the chance to be able to help those people around me seemed like an ideal opportunity.

“Obviously singing plays an important part in my life, but usually for opera singers the voice doesn’t fully mature until around 28 to 30 years old, so I have plenty of time to consider my future options and potential career paths.”